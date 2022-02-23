Tempe police make arrest for fatal hit-and-run

Hector Duarte, 19, is accused of hitting a 23-year-old pedestrian Saturday morning near McClintock and Hermosa drives.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally hitting a pedestrian in Tempe and then fleeing the scene.

Hector Duarte is accused of causing a hit-and-run collision Saturday morning that killed 23-year-old Cole Descheny near McClintock and Hermosa drives.

A witness tipped investigators off about Duarte's alleged involvement in the crash.

Tempe police said Duarte told investigators he "got scared" after the collision, records show.

Investigators scanned Duarte's phone and managed to track down his vehicle, which had been dropped off with a mechanic in Phoenix after Saturday's crash.

The suspect is facing charges of evidence tampering and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

