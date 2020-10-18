Tempe police investigating firearm incident

An argument led to one person displaying a firearm and shooting into the air, police say.

TEMPE, Ariz — Tempe police are investigating a firearm incident at the Cottages of Tempe apartment complex around 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

A group of men were arguing when one displayed a firearm and shot into the air, police said.

Witnesses who heard the gunshot said they did not see the person who fired the gun. Officers said the suspect may have fled the scene in a green vehicle, police said.

There are no reported injuries or fear of public safety at this time, police said.