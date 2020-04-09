Tempe Police Department is investigating a gun incident at Hawthorn Suites

The Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an internal investigation into an officer who held a hotel employee at gunpoint

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police have suspended an officer who held a Black hotel employee at gunpoint while he was supposed to be looking for a white suspect, the police department announced Thursday.

That same officer was involved in the controversial tasing of a Black man earlier this year, a department spokesperson acknowledged.

On Aug. 29, Tempe police officers responded to a call from Hawthorn Suites about a suspect who allegedly held a gun to an employee of the hotel.

Officer Ronald Kerzaya was one of the responding officers and listened to the manager's description of the suspect which included that he was a Caucasian male wearing a black shirt and white pants, police said.

Very shortly after hearing the description, an African American male, who identified himself as an employee, exited through the west door of the hotel. Officer Kerzaya held the man at gunpoint until he could prove employment, Tempe Police Department said.

The armed suspect from the initial call was not located.

In their statement, the Tempe Police Department stated:

"Our initial review indicates that this incident was not handled in accordance with the professionalism and respectful behavior that we, and the public, have for our officers."

Chief Moir of the Tempe Police Department has personally spoken with the hotel employees due to the concerning nature of the incident.

Mayor Corey Woods said in a statement on the matter:

"While the matter is under investigation and we will await the outcome of that examination, from our early review of the body camera footage, the Officer’s actions were not a demonstration of the quality of service or treatment of people that Tempe seeks to, can and must provide. The fact that no one was injured is a great relief, but that does little to reduce the dissatisfaction with this incident.