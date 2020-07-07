Tempe PD looking for woman who nearly hit someone in parking lot and pointed gun at victim

The suspect is described as a 70 to 80-year-old woman with short white hair. She was driving a green, older model Ford Explorer.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department has released sketches of a woman they are trying to identify who allegedly drove through the Tempe Marketplace parking lot, nearly hitting someone and then pointed a gun at them.

Tempe PD says the incident happened before noon on June 19 near the Barnes and Noble at Tempe Marketplace.

After the woman nearly hit the victim with her car, police say the woman verbally confronted the victim and pointed a gun at them from inside her car.

The suspect is described as a 70 to 80-year-old woman with short white hair. She was driving a green, older model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at (480)350-8311.