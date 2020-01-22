MESA, Ariz. — A Tempe police officer shot and killed a suspect as police were trying to apprehend the suspect in Mesa on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was a "known violent and wanted fugitive from California" who was first spotted in Tempe and followed into Mesa.

Tempe police detectives began conducting surveillance in regard to the suspect around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately known when the shooting occurred.

Officers "perceived a threat" as detectives attempted to arrest the suspect and that is when the shooting occurred.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

All the officers involved were not injured.

The shooting occurred on Extension Road, south of Southern Avenue.

The Mesa Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.