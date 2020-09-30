Tempe nonprofit robbed just days before COVID-19 reopening

The Centers for Habilitations serves nearly 120 special needs adults every day with programs that serve as a school setting.

TEMPE, Ariz. — In Tempe, near Guadalupe and Kyrene Road, is a non-profit center called TCH. The Centers for Habilitations serves nearly 120 special needs adults every day with programs that serve as a school setting.

The nonprofit was robbed on Tuesday and surveillance video shows a pickup truck driving through the parking lot around 1 a.m. and again at 2:30 a.m. When staff members arrived to work, they found that a maintenance vehicle and shed were broken into.

The individuals involved took work and power tools, as well as an adaptive special needs tri-cycle and a four-seater surrey bike as well as a ping pong table.

These bikes are unique and hard to come by. They cost around $4,000 to $5,000 and were donated to the facility.

These bikes were among the favorite activities for the supported adults to use.

As TCH has been closed and suspended their day-programs since March due to COVID-19, they are expected to have a soft reopening of only a few staff and clients to reenter the campus Thursday, October 1.

Now the CEO of TCH, Jeff Bernick, is worried when they open their doors that they'll have to tell their clients these favorite activities are no longer here.

“My biggest fear is on Thursday when these guys come who I count as one of my biggest friends at this point come back and want to hop on the bike and it’s not going to be here. These are individuals that really struggle with the change that’s what this pandemic has been all about so it’s been incredibly channeling for them and for us and this is just one more lack of normalcy in their lives.”