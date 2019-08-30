PHOENIX — A Tempe man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Surprise church in a series of text messages to a woman that he was in a romantic relationship with.

Brandon Waller, 44, was arrested in Phoenix on one count of computer tampering to threaten and one count of using electronic communication to threaten.

According to court documents, the victim told police that on Aug. 15, Waller sent her a series of text messages that also threatened her, her mom and her friend. Some of the text messages contained racial slurs.

"Crazy white dude gonna shoot up the white church lol," one of the text messages reportedly read.

"Play me get killed. And all your so called church friends."

The woman and the church that Waller was reportedly referring to were not identified. The court documents said the victim attends the church on Sundays.

The woman told police that her and Waller were in a romantic relationship that she was trying to get out of.

She also said, according to court documents, that Waller has made threats in the past to kill himself and other people that she has been seen with.

Waller admitted to sending the text messages, but said he did not mean them and he was being "stupid." He said they fight off and on all the time.

He was released on supervised release and is set to appear in court next on Sept. 12.