Tempe man indicted for years-long trafficking scheme

Officials said Troy Wagner earned $300,000 by trafficking stolen retail products in the East Valley.

TEMPE, Ariz — A Tempe man has been indicted for several felony offenses after he allegedly spent the last couple of years trafficking stolen goods on eBay.

Troy Wagner, 53, was taken into custody last week after a Maricopa County grand jury indicted him for fraud and trafficking stolen property.

Since 2020, the suspect had allegedly been buying stolen retail items from various shoplifters and then selling them to unsuspecting buyers off of his eBay account, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Wagner allegedly collected about $300,000 in profits during the years-long scheme.

When the police recently searched Wagner's apartment, investigators reported finding about $275,000 worth of retail products that were waiting to be sold.

The indictment against Wagner also accuses him of failing to file tax returns.

Wagner was booked into the Maricopa County jail after he was arrested by the Gilbert Police Department.

