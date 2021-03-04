Tempe man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
Police said they arrested 40-year-old Raul Meza Portillo at his Tempe home for allegedly causing a fatal crash at Mill Avenue and Baseline Road on Friday night.
Investigators said just before 7:30 p.m. Portillo was driving and making a left turn from northbound Mill Avenue to westbound Baseline Road when he hit a 41-year-old woman riding a bike.
The woman was trying to cross Baseline Road in a crosswalk when she was hit.
Portillo was driving a full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck and was pulling a trailer at the time of the crash.
It appeared the woman was dragged for several hundred feet by Portillo’s truck before becoming dislodged, police said.
The woman died as a result of her injuries, according to police.
Portillo reportedly fled the scene.
Tempe police officers found Portillo at his home near the scene of the crash just after 1:00 a.m.
Police alleged Portillo was aware of the collision and admitted to drinking that night. Police said he showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Portillo faces charges of 2nd degree murder and hit-and-run resulting in death.