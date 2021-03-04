Tempe man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

Police said they arrested 40-year-old Raul Meza Portillo at his Tempe home for allegedly causing a fatal crash at Mill Avenue and Baseline Road on Friday night.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police arrested a man Saturday morning in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said they arrested 40-year-old Raul Meza Portillo at his Tempe home for allegedly causing a fatal crash at Mill Avenue and Baseline Road on Friday night.

Investigators said just before 7:30 p.m. Portillo was driving and making a left turn from northbound Mill Avenue to westbound Baseline Road when he hit a 41-year-old woman riding a bike.

The woman was trying to cross Baseline Road in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Portillo was driving a full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck and was pulling a trailer at the time of the crash.

It appeared the woman was dragged for several hundred feet by Portillo’s truck before becoming dislodged, police said.

The woman died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

Portillo reportedly fled the scene.

Tempe police officers found Portillo at his home near the scene of the crash just after 1:00 a.m.

Police alleged Portillo was aware of the collision and admitted to drinking that night. Police said he showed signs of alcohol impairment.