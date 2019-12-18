TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police arrested a man accused of uploading explicit material featuring a child to social media.

Frank Lin, 20, faces ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of unlawful age misrepresentation.

Police say they began investigating after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCME) back in August. NCME was contacted by a social media company that one of their users uploaded "child exploitative material" to the platform, police said.

The Tempe Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit traced the material back to Lin by his phone number, and Yahoo and Google accounts.

RELATED: A man forced a 16-year-old girl into prostitution. He will now serve 108 years in prison for it.

RELATED: A teen told her dance teacher and her husband she was sexually abused by her dad. The man then pursued a sexual relationship with her, police say.

"...the account possessed approximately 44 unique artifacts depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor (chargeable), and approximately 15 unique artifacts of child erotica/age difficult material," investigators reported.

Investigators say Lin's account had multiple conversations with different people about sending and receiving explicit material of children.

RELATED: Tapping for trouble? 5 apps you should look for on your kids' phones

Lin's social media account had chat messages with at least 25 underage people, police say. These conversations were allegedly sexual in nature. Lin reportedly told the users he chatted with he was under 18.

Lin was arrested at a Tempe residence last week and booked into jail.