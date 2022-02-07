Tempe man accused of killing wife, disposing body in desert

Eugene Zamora told police he pushed his wife, causing her to hit her head. He then placed her in a tub and took the body to a desolate area of Maricopa County.

A Tempe man has allegedly confessed to killing his missing wife and disposing of her body in a desolate area of Maricopa County.

Eugene Zamora, 51, allegedly told Tempe police he pushed his wife, Claudia Moreno, during a fight on Nov. 10, which caused her to hit her head on the edge of a bathtub.

Court records show Zamora placed his wife's body into a plastic tub and placed it in a closet for a couple of days.

Zamora allegedly transported the bin to the couple's storage facility and left it there for a few days, police records show.

On Nov. 13, Claudia was reported missing to Tempe police and Zamora told investigators his wife left their apartment on foot without any belongings except her cell phone.

Zamora would later tell police he had actually thrown his wife's cell phone into a residential lake near Ahwatukee, court records show.

On Nov. 14, the suspect then drove the plastic tub out to a desert area in Maricopa County and placed his wife's body in a wash and covered her up with branches.

Claudia's family spent the following weeks putting up flyers all over the Valley, hoping she might be found alive and safe.

On Dec. 8, a Facebook account under Zamora's name posted a heartfelt message about his missing wife.

"It's been more than 7 weeks since my wife (Claudia) has been missing," Zamora wrote. "We need you to come home."

Investigators inspected Zamora's cell phone data and noticed his movements matched with the days and times Claudia's body had been transported, court records show.

A police dog trained to detect the scent of human remains allegedly picked up scents in Zamora's car, bathroom, and storage unit.

Zamora has been booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and false reporting to law enforcement.

At this time, Tempe police are awaiting analysis and confirmation if the remains located in the desert belong to Claudia Moreno.

