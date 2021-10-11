Tempe jogger seriously injured after hit by suspected impaired driver

A 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after an impaired driver allegedly caused a multi-vehicle wreck.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Authorities say a 70-year-old jogger was seriously injured Monday morning after a suspected impaired driver allegedly lost control of their car and caused a multi-vehicle collision near Baseline Road and 48th Street.

Tempe police say the driver of a Ford Flex was allegedly speeding along Baseline Road at 7:30 a.m. when they struck a work truck traveling in the westbound lane.

The truck shifted right and collided with a Valley Metro bus, according to police.

The Flex's driver continued moving until it hit the curb and tipped over on its side. Police say the vehicle kept moving across the sidewalk until it struck a 70-year-old man who had been jogging along Baseline Road.

The jogger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Tempe police say the Flex's driver showed signs of impairment and should have had an ignition interlock device installed on their car.

The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

The drivers of the other vehicles appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Up to Speed