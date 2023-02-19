Tempe coffee shop closes due to bomb threat during drag event

Police confirmed that Brick Road Coffee closed down Sunday morning after receiving a bomb threat. The coffee shop was hosting a drag event.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe coffee shop has been forced to close temporarily after receiving a bomb threat during a drag story hour event Sunday morning.

Brick Road Coffee, an LGBTQ+-owned and friendly business, became the target of protests and harassment over the weekend.

The store was holding a story hour event hosted by a drag queen that had drawn the attention of the far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys. Brick Road Coffee confirmed on Twitter that they were aware of plans to protest the event, and had staffed additional security in preparation.

We are aware of the plans circulating and already have a security plan with Drag Story Hour AZ and other organizations. We have full legal authority to trespass the parking lot so we are asking our community to NOT counter-protest as that would increase the risk of the situation. — Brick Road Coffee (@BrickRoadCoffee) February 14, 2023

We are so grateful for the community support. We feel confident that our security plans for the event are ready to handle any protesters. Any escalation from counter-protesters will result in us canceling the event for safety concerns. Thank you all!♥️🏳️‍🌈 — Brick Road Coffee (@BrickRoadCoffee) February 14, 2023

Roughly 20 minutes into the event, around 10:20 a.m., the coffee shop received a bomb threat over the internet, the Tempe Police Department confirmed.

Police said no one was injured, and no bombs have been found.

Officers were on the scene at the coffee shop when the threat was received, and the incident is still being investigated.

Police confirmed Proud Boys were "in the area" when the incident happened but could not say if any were inside the business.

Brick Road Coffee declined to provide public comment under the advice of the police.

Come on out for our first Story Hour of the year tomorrow morning! @dragstoryhouraz & @divaminor have some incredible... Posted by Brick Road Coffee on Saturday, February 18, 2023

