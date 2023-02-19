Tempe coffee shop closes due to bomb threat during drag event

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe coffee shop has been forced to close temporarily after receiving a bomb threat during a drag story hour event Sunday morning.
Brick Road Coffee, an LGBTQ+-owned and friendly business, became the target of protests and harassment over the weekend.
The store was holding a story hour event hosted by a drag queen that had drawn the attention of the far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys. Brick Road Coffee confirmed on Twitter that they were aware of plans to protest the event, and had staffed additional security in preparation.
Roughly 20 minutes into the event, around 10:20 a.m., the coffee shop received a bomb threat over the internet, the Tempe Police Department confirmed.
Police said no one was injured, and no bombs have been found.
Officers were on the scene at the coffee shop when the threat was received, and the incident is still being investigated.
Police confirmed Proud Boys were "in the area" when the incident happened but could not say if any were inside the business.
Brick Road Coffee declined to provide public comment under the advice of the police.
