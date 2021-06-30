Police: Tempe bus driver stabs, kills passenger during argument

Police say the passenger refused to leave the bus and threatened the driver.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe bus driver fatally stabbed a passenger on Tuesday after an argument broke out on the bus, according to police.

The Tempe Police Department said the Valley-Metro Orbit bus driver was involved in a verbal argument with a passenger who was later identified as 39-year-old Dennis Momotaro.

Momotaro allegedly refused to leave the bus at the last stop in Evergreen Road and Victory Drive around 11:15 a.m.

The argument turned physical and then escalated when the driver pulled a knife around the time Momotaro raised a glass bottle over his head in a swinging stance, according to authorities.

The confrontation ended with the driver stabbing Momotaro, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing to see if the driver might face criminal charges or was acting in self-defense.

Police said the driver was subcontracted through 1st Transit.

Up to Speed