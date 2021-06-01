Tempe man accused of killing, cooking roommate's pet rabbit

Antonino O'Connor was arrested over the weekend for animal cruelty, court paperwork says.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: Details in this article may be too graphic for some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Tempe man is accused of killing and cooking his roommate's pet rabbit, officials said.

Court documents say a roommate of Antonio O'Connor's was moving out and on Saturday, the roommate went to the place they shared to gather the rest of his belongings and pick up his pet rabbit named Pickles.

The roommate reportedly found Pickles' carcass on the kitchen counter and O'Connor was covered in blood, holding a kitchen knife, according to court documents.

O'Connor reportedly told investigators that on Friday he used a broom to break the rabbit's neck, skinned and gutted it. He then put it in a pan with potatoes and cooked it in the oven.

O'Connor allegedly told investigators the roommate had been gone for several weeks and was not taking care of the rabbit. He added he did not make any attempts to contact the roommate about Pickles.

O'Connor said he would "take Pickles out his misery." Court documents also allege O'Connor made no attempts to rehome the rabbit.

Investigators reported finding the rabbit's head, feet, pelt, and entrails.

