2 teens detained for allegedly killing 2 other teens in Arizona

Police say two teenagers have been detained for their alleged involvement in the deaths of two young men in Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two teenage boys are facing first-degree murder charges for their alleged involvement in the deaths of two teens last week in southern Arizona.

Bryan Antonio Torres, 18, and Emir Arreola-Morales, 18, were found dead from gunshot wounds on Sept. 18 after the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a body found in the roadway.

Torres was identified as the young man lying in the roadway and Arreola-Morales was found down the street sitting in a car. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday, Tucson police announced that two teenagers had been detained in connection to the deaths.

A 16-year-old has been booked into the Pima County jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said an arrest warrant had also been obtained against a 17-year-old who is currently being held in New Mexico after he was allegedly connected to a separate homicide investigation in the City of Clovis. The teenage suspect is now awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Both teens are facing charges of armed robbery and murder.

