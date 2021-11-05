Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at undercover Phoenix cop

Phoenix police said one of its undercover officers was nearly shot Wednesday afternoon near 25th and Glenrosa avenues.

PHOENIX — Two teenage boys have been arrested by Phoenix police for allegedly shooting at an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police received a call at 2 p.m. regarding a person in a car waving around a firearm near 25th and Glenrosa avenues. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and make contact with the occupants.

An officer in an unmarked car pulled up near the suspect's car and a gunshot was fired through the officer's windshield. Phoenix police said the undercover officer dodged the bullet and didn't sustain any injuries.

The officer's body-worn camera captured the incident and the footage shows shards of glass flying past the officer as the bullet pierces through the windshield.

A 17-year-old boy was accused of firing a gun at the officer. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old suspected accomplice was also detained on similar charges. Phoenix police did not disclose the suspects' identities due to their ages.

FBI data released earlier this year shows Phoenix was recording a rising number of aggravated assaults in the city.

Phoenix's homicide numbers in 2020 rose by nearly 44% compared to the 2019 numbers, while aggravated assaults rose by more than 24%.

The country's overall homicide rate jumped by about 29% in 2020.

