PHOENIX — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in the roadway in Phoenix late Tuesday, police said.

The teen was found with an apparent gunshot wound when officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 11 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police are still searching for a suspect.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. They can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.