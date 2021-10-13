Teenager in critical condition after shooting in central Phoenix

The shooting took place in the area of 30th and Roosevelt streets Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX — A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting took place in central Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department located a teenage boy with a gunshot wound around 8 a.m.

The shooting took place in the area of 30th and Roosevelt streets, police said. The area will be restricted will officials investigate the shooting.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

