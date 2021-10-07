Teenager main suspect in kidnapping, killing of 19-year-old, police say

The Phoenix Police Department said the suspect shot the victim inside a vehicle and then disposed of his body in the desert.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old has been arrested as the main suspect in the kidnapping and shooting of a 19-year-old on Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The 18-year-old suspect, Jerssen Perez, allegedly admitted to police he was involved in the incident after being arrested, officers said.

Police responded to the kidnapping call near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the department said. The kidnapping call came from the family of the 19-year-old victim, Oscar Ortega.

Investigators believe that Ortega left his girlfriend's home early Wednesday morning when he was kidnapped at gunpoint by the suspect, officers said. Perez allegedly forced Ortega into a vehicle.

Ortega then reportedly shot Perez and disposed of his body in the open desert. He has since been booked on charges including 1st-degree murder and kidnapping.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

