Teenager dies in hospital a week after being shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 14-year-old has died after an accidental shooting in Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to a residence near the intersection of West Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue on Nov. 23 to reports of shots being fired, police said. There, officers located 14-year-old Joseph Michaelson with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Michaelson died in the hospital today, police said.

It was learned Michaelson was in the house with several friends who were mishandling a firearm when the gun went off, police said. The other kids in the house fled prior to police arrival.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 16-year-old boy in relation to this shooting who they believed was responsible for mishandling the firearm and shooting Michaelson.

Police said that the 16-year-old fled the residence after the shooting and committed an armed robbery when he took a vehicle from an adult male at gunpoint.

The victim of that armed robbery was not injured, police said. The 16-year-old is being booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault, weapons violations, and armed robbery.