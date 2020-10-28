x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

Teenager arrested for allegedly threatening Gilbert high school

The teenager, who will not be identified due to their age, allegedly made the threat on social media toward Perry High School.

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making a threat toward a Gilbert high school over the weekend. 

The Gilbert Police Department said the teenager, who will not be identified due to their age, made the threat on social media toward Perry High School.

Officers increased their presence on campus on Monday and Tuesday until investigators found the boy. 

The teenager was booked and faces two felony charges, one for making a terroristic threat and another for interfering with an educational institute. 

No other information was immediately released.