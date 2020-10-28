Teenager arrested for allegedly threatening Gilbert high school

The teenager, who will not be identified due to their age, allegedly made the threat on social media toward Perry High School.

The Gilbert Police Department said the teenager, who will not be identified due to their age, made the threat on social media toward Perry High School.

Officers increased their presence on campus on Monday and Tuesday until investigators found the boy.

The teenager was booked and faces two felony charges, one for making a terroristic threat and another for interfering with an educational institute.