Editor's note: The above video is from July.

One of the three suspects accused of burglarizing an elementary school in San Tan Valley back in July was arrested on Wednesday.

Nathan Ortiz, 18, was arrested after he admitted to taking a van from San Tan Heights Elementary School twice, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Ortiz was one of three people allegedly caught on camera robbing the school on July 24.

The suspects were seen on camera entering the school around 1 a.m. through an unlocked door. They then allegedly stole 22 laptops and a van.

The van was found later that morning about 100 yards away from the school and was taken back, but the keys were still missing when they found it.

The van was stolen again from the school the next day and found near Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road in Phoenix at a later date.

Ortiz was arrested and booked on two counts of vehicle theft, two counts of burglary and one count of theft above $4,000. He was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Facility in Florence.

