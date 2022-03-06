Teenage boy dead after being shot outside his home in Central Phoenix

Officers say he was found near the roadway, and later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

PHOENIX — A teenager was shot and killed outside his home just before midnight on Friday, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a call for a shooting near 13th and Vogel avenues around 12 a.m.

They found the teen with apparent gunshot wounds near the roadway and took him to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries.

Officers said the teen had just left his home when the shooting took place.

At this time, authorities have not released information on a suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12 News for more information.

