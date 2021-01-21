Teen suspect killed by officers in Tucson

The suspect was allegedly attempting to break into cars when a confrontation led to him being shot by officers on Wednesday morning, deputies say.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A teen suspect is dead after a confrontation with Pima County Sheriff's Deputies early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a man attempting to break into vehicles in a residential area near North La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson, deputies said. Before arrival, officers were able to identify the suspect as Bradley Alexander Lewis, 19.

Deputies found Lewis' vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Lewis allegedly fled and rammed into a patrol vehicle, deputies said.

As deputies were working to detain Lewis, shots were fired and Lewis was struck. Aid was administered, but Lewis was pronounced dead after arriving to the hospital, deputies said.