Police searching for suspects after teenager killed in Phoenix shooting

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old died after being transported to a Phoenix hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, the city's police department said.

Officers found the teenager after arriving at the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Fillmore St and 33rd Ave., police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the teen was shot by suspects standing outside, officers said. Police do not yet know the motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Latest Arizona News