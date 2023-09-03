Phoenix shooting leaves teen dead

What led up to the shooting is still unknown, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A teenage girl was shot and killed in Phoenix on Sept. 3, the city's police department said.

Phoenix police responded to a call in the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road around 8 a.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound. She did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The area has been secured by police and detectives are taking over the investigation. What occurred prior to and led up to the shooting is unknown. As of 10:57 a.m., no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed