Teen boy shot, killed in west Phoenix, police looking for suspect

The 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near 85th Drive and Encanto Boulevard late Tuesday night.

PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a 17-year-old in west Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police said that around 11 p.m., officers were called to 85th Drive and Encanto Boulevard to investigate a shooting call.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found Fabian Rivera suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said Rivera was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Detectives found evidence that led them to a home nearby. A search warrant was issued and several people were detained.

Police said the investigative leads were interviewed and released, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved.



If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

