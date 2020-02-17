GLENDALE, Ariz. — A male who police believe to be 17 or older was shot on Sunday night, Glendale Police Department said.

Patrol officers responded to a shots fired call near the front entrance of an apartment complex in West Glendale, police said.

The victim told police that he may know the shooter, but there are many conflicting witness statements, according to authorities.

The victim is being transported to a local valley hospital and his injuries may be non-life threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as new information is relayed.

