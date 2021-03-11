Teen shot in Avondale, police searching for suspect

A 14-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The suspect fled, police said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and injured a teenager in Avondale Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Lower Buckeye Road and Central Avenue for reports of a shooting incident. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot injuries, police said.

The boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Officers believe that the incident was not random and that the victim and suspect know one another.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

