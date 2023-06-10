PD: Teen killed in hit-and-run near Black Canyon Corridor

Phoenix police said that the crash happened near 27th and Weldon avenues on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl Friday night. No suspects have been found, and police are asking the public for information.

Police said that 16-year-old Paulina Vargas-Ochoa had been crossing mid-block on 27th Avenue near Weldon Avenue late Friday night when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

First responders took Vargas-Ochoa to the hospital, where she did not survive her injuries.

The vehicle involved continued southbound on 27th Avenue after the collision. Police did not disclose any identifying details about the vehicle.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the crash call the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151, or contact Silent Witness.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed