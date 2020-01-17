PHOENIX — A teenager was severely injured after he was shot with a less-lethal bullet after being misidentified by Phoenix police as a suspect in an armed robbery.

Dion Humphrey, 19, was mistakenly identified by authorities as one of the two adult male suspects in a shooting and robbery.

Phoenix police confirmed they were looking for Humphrey's brother, 20-year-old Khalil Thornton, in connection with the shooting and robbery that happened a block away from Humphrey's house on Jan. 9.

The 66-year-old male victim was left in critical condition after the incident.

According to Phoenix police, an ATF agent misidentified Humphrey as his brother. The Phoenix Police Department said a flash bang was thrown and Humphrey ran. Police said they then used a baton round to take him down.

Officials say Humphrey was taken downtown, where he told police he and Thornton are often mistaken for twins. They’re only 10 months apart.

His brother has dreads, but police say Humphrey was wearing a beanie at the time.

Below is a picture of Thornton.

A second adult male suspect is still on the loose in connection to the incident, in addition to Thornton.

Two 15-year-old suspects have been booked into the Maricopa County Jail in connection to the armed robbery.

They were facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm at a structure, and minor in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident or Khalil Thornton's whereabouts, to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

