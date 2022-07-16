A vehicle ran into a parked car early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old driver died in the front seat after being shot.

Police have not released any suspect information and are asking anyone with details to contact the department.

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old is dead after he was reportedly shot while driving his car on 26th Avenue in Phoenix, the city's police department said.

The teen, Kevin Enriquez, was identified after officers arrived on the scene to calls of gunshots, police said. Investigators learned that after Enriquez was shot, the car he was driving ran into a parked car and stopped.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives have not released any information on suspects or the events leading up to the shooting.

