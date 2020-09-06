The 16-year-old drove the wrong way on Washington Street when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building.

PHOENIX — A teenager was detained after he allegedly drove the wrong-way down a street and crashed into the Phoenix Police Department's headquarters.

The department said the 16-year-old drove the wrong way on Washington Street when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the southwest wall of the building near Seventh Avenue and Washington Street.

The teenager then allegedly jumped into the parking lot and was detained.

He and his passenger, who was also a teenager, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have no reason to believe the driver intended to hit the police department.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

Impairment was suspected, police told Team 12's Bianca Buono on Monday night.

Phoenix police are investigating.

An interfaith hour of prayer was held outside of the police department's headquarters earlier Monday afternoon.

