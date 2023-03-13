Teen dead, another arrested after shooting in Flagstaff

Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila, 18, of Flagstaff was pronounced dead on scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A teen is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting incident late Sunday in Flagstaff.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots at 11:23 p.m. at a home near Route 66 and 4th Street where they found a male subject who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to the Flagstaff Police Department.

The man was later identified as Isaiah Joseph Ezekiel Avila, 18, of Flagstaff. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Flagstaff Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate and identified Omar Tafoya Hernandez, 18, of Flagstaff, as the suspect. He was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flagstaff Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 928-556-2201 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed