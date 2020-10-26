Teen charged with second-degree murder in mother's death

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after mother was found with signs of trauma and pronounced dead, police say.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged a teenage boy with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead in a residence early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the 4900 block of West Didion Drive, deputies said.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside with signs of trauma. Life saving efforts were performed, but Tiana Keen, 45, was pronounced dead on the scene, deputies said.

An investigation by detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division led to the arrest of Keen's 14-year-old son, deputies said.

The mother and son were visiting the residence from out of town, deputies said.