A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot another teenager while police said he was "recklessly handling" a handgun at a Phoenix home on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy, who was not identified, was allegedly "recklessly handling a handgun" when the 16-year-old victim was shot at the home near 27th and Northern avenues.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury, but his condition has stabilized.

The suspect was booked at the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Other juvenile witnesses were at the home at the time of the shooting. The shooting was initially reported as accidental.

It was not immediately known whose weapon was involved.