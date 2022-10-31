Threat made against Buckeye school leads to arrest of 16-year-old boy

According to Buckeye police, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a threat made against the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A teen is now in custody after a threat was made in connection to a Buckeye school.

According to Buckeye police, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a threat made against the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies homecoming game that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 28.

Authorities reportedly received reports Thursday of a threat shared on social media. With the assistance of school officials, investigators worked closely with the school resource officer assigned to the campus to identify the teen suspect as a former student.

Buckeye police reportedly took the suspect into custody Monday and booked him into juvenile detention on multiple felony charges.

The name of the teen involved in the threat wasn't disclosed by police.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Adolescente arrestado por lanzar amenazas contra escuela de Buckeye

