Teen charged in deadly shooting of Buckeye 15-year-old

Buckeye police said a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Brendan Valenzuela.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old in Buckeye in January.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday and charged in the death of Brendan Valenzuela.

Police said Valenzuela was shot on Jan. 22. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, where they found Valenzuela. The 15-year-old later died at the hospital.

In January, following the shooting, investigators learned that Valenzuela had been with a group of people near St. Charles Court and 255th Drive when an altercation broke out and he was shot.

According to police, the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle while another person took the victim to the location where police were called.

On Feb. 5, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested following a search warrant at a home in Buckeye.

The teen is facing homicide charges and has been taken to juvenile detention center.

