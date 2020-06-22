Teen arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 16-year-old girl in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage girl has died after being shot on Sunday night in Phoenix. Police were called to a residence near North 19th and West Desert Cove avenues just after 10 p.m.
Police said they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, authorities said.
Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was in a room with the girl and was "handling a firearm when it discharged" striking the girl, a police spokesperson said. The boy was taken into custody.
Information on whether the teen will be charged has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
