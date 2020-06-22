x
Teen arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 16-year-old girl in Phoenix

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy was handling a gun when it discharged hitting a teenage girl.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PHOENIX — A teenage girl has died after being shot on Sunday night in Phoenix. Police were called to a residence near North 19th and West Desert Cove avenues just after 10 p.m.

Police said they found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, authorities said. 

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was in a room with the girl and was "handling a firearm when it discharged" striking the girl, a police spokesperson said. The boy was taken into custody. 

Information on whether the teen will be charged has not been released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

