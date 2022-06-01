Teen was driving 115 mph seconds before collision killed woman, left 4-year-old in critical condition, police say

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle collision that left one woman dead and a 4-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The teen, identified as Eulalio Rodriguez, was arrested after the crash that took place near the intersection of 32nd and Southern avenues, the department said.
Detectives discovered that Rodriguez was driving his vehicle at 115 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash happened, police said. That speed dropped down to 88 mph half a second colliding into the vehicle the woman and girl were in as they were trying to turn left onto 32nd Avenue.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, died on scene from her injuries, officers said. The girl was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Rodriguez has since been booked for manslaughter, the department said. Impairment is not suspected.
Deaths on Arizona roadways:
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.