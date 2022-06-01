Teen was driving 115 mph seconds before collision killed woman, left 4-year-old in critical condition, police say

The suspect was allegedly traveling 115 mph in a 45 right before the crash happened, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle collision that left one woman dead and a 4-year-old girl in extremely critical condition, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The teen, identified as Eulalio Rodriguez, was arrested after the crash that took place near the intersection of 32nd and Southern avenues, the department said.

Detectives discovered that Rodriguez was driving his vehicle at 115 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash happened, police said. That speed dropped down to 88 mph half a second colliding into the vehicle the woman and girl were in as they were trying to turn left onto 32nd Avenue.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, died on scene from her injuries, officers said. The girl was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Rodriguez has since been booked for manslaughter, the department said. Impairment is not suspected.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths