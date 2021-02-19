Teen arrested after Tempe police officer struck by vehicle on Mill Avenue

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department announced on Friday a 17-year-old has been arrested after a Tempe police sergeant was struck by a vehicle last week.
According to Tempe PD, the officer was on-foot investigating a street racing incident in a parking lot on Mill Avenue when a black SUV raced out of a handicap parking spot, struck the sergeant from behind and then fled the scene while driving erratically.
The sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover but has not returned to work.
On Thursday, Tempe police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Service took a 17-year-old into custody, who was listed as runaway out of Salt River Pima Indian Reservation.
The juvenile suspect is not being identified at this time due to his age.
Tempe PD said the suspect turns 18 in June. The suspect has been referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Courts with charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated assault with a deadly instrument, aggravated assault of a police officer, failure to stop at an injury collision, failure to remain at an injury collision and reckless driving.