Teen arrested after Tempe police officer struck by vehicle on Mill Avenue

Tempe PD says a 17-year-old has been taken into custody after one of its sergeant's was truck in a parking lot on Mill Avenue last week.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Tempe Police Department announced on Friday a 17-year-old has been arrested after a Tempe police sergeant was struck by a vehicle last week.

According to Tempe PD, the officer was on-foot investigating a street racing incident in a parking lot on Mill Avenue when a black SUV raced out of a handicap parking spot, struck the sergeant from behind and then fled the scene while driving erratically.

The sergeant sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover but has not returned to work.

On Thursday, Tempe police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Service took a 17-year-old into custody, who was listed as runaway out of Salt River Pima Indian Reservation.

The juvenile suspect is not being identified at this time due to his age.