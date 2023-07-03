Teen arrested after 18-year-old found shot to death inside car in Phoenix

Phoenix police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near 19th and Northern avenues.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting early Sunday morning near 19th and Northern avenues.

Phoenix police said about 12:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate a shooting call near 19th and Northern avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 18-year-old James Dunbar, was taken to the hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

Witnesses told police that a male and female were seen running from the shooting and into a nearby apartment. Police ordered several people to come out of the apartment, including the suspect, who was later identified as a teenage male.

Police said the suspect was later arrested and booked into the Juvenile Court Center for second-degree murder.

Details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

