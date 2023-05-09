Linda Abril academy student arrested after gun brought on campus

The Phoenix Police Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at Linda Abril Educational Academy, near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a central Phoenix high school and causing the facility to go on a lockdown, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Police Department said the incident happened Tuesday at Linda Abril Educational Academy, near 19th Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were called to the school around 1:30 p.m.

The school received a report about a possible gun being on campus and immediately began to investigate, Phoenix Union High School District said in a release.

School officials determined a student was in possession of a weapon and took action, the district said.

"Campus administration placed the school on lockdown and immediately contacted law enforcement and secured the weapon," said school administrator Richard Franco.

The school district said it is fully cooperating with the police department as the investigation into the incident continues.

"We are grateful for those who reported and to our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety, as safety is a shared responsibility," said Franco.

Police said the student will be booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.