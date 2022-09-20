Teen accused of killing man in Phoenix shootout, police say

Michael Medina, 21, has been identified as the man killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is suspected of fatally shooting a man Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, police say.

Michael Medina, 21, sustained a fatal gunshot wound near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. The teenager suspected of shooting him also sustained a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said.

Investigators said Medina allegedly fired first at the teenager and the boy returned fire at the 21-year-old. The teenager was released from custody as police continue investigating the shooting.

The teen's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police added.

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation has been completed.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

