SWAT team responding to incident at Phoenix Metrocenter Walmart

PHOENIX — A SWAT team along with a swarm of other officers responded to an incident at a Walmart at the Metrocenter in Phoenix on Tuesday.

There were reports of a shooting in the area of Interstate 17 and W Dunlap Avenue around 3:30 p.m., but the Police Police Department hasn't confirmed what happened.

Video from Sky 12 showed a large police presence outside the Walmart.

It's unknown if anyone is hurt.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

