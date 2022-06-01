Suspect found dead in Gilbert home during SWAT search

Authorities were searching the home in connection with two drive-by shootings.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect was found dead while a SWAT team performed a search in a Gilbert home Wednesday morning.

The Gilbert Police Department SWAT team arrived at a home on Riggs Road and Adora Trails Boulevard in the Adora Trails neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

Officers had a search warrant in an investigation regarding two drive-by shootings. One happened in Gilbert in December and the other was reported as a separate incident in Pinal County.

Once on the scene, officers called out for the suspect to come out of the house. When the suspect refused, officers went inside, police said.

Authorities said officers found the suspect dead in a room with what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect or given details regarding the investigation.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.