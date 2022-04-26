1 arrested after police standoff at Tempe Marketplace

A SWAT team was called to Tempe Marketplace after a person apparently barricaded themselves inside an RV.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A large police standoff at Tempe Marketplace on Tuesday ended with a woman being arrested.

The Mesa Police Department said officers were originally called out for a park ranger who was assaulted at Mesa's Riverview Park in the afternoon.

Officials said a vehicle that may have been involved in that incident left the park and drove to Tempe Marketplace on West Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive.

When officers tried contacting the person inside the RV, officials said they refused to come and locked themselves inside.

After a brief standoff with officers from multiple agencies and a SWAT team, the woman was arrested.

She has not been identified by police.

Officials have not yet said how the park ranger was assaulted.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

