SUV involved in Peoria carjacking found but suspect is still on the loose

Peoria police said the victim was walking out of a Target store when he was approached by another man. An altercation ensued, and the carjacking suspect drove off.

PEORIA, Ariz. — New details Tuesday morning after investigators found a silver Toyota 4-Runner that Peoria Police were looking for after they say it was stolen near 93rd Avenue and Northern.

The hunt for the suspect and the car started Monday at a shopping center where officers say, a guy walked out of the Target store, was hit in the head, then shot in the leg before the suspect stole his 4-Runner.

The car turned up in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Shea, where local residents were surprised to see so many patrol cars near Dreamy Draw Preserve.

"There's an SUV in the cul-de-sac and our understanding is it was carjacked," one neighbor said.

Aaron Francis, who's lived in the area since 2008, said it was odd to see the news about the theft and then the vehicle police were searching for in his neighborhood.

"The vehicle was there running and the driver's side front tire was flat and the window was down," he and his neighbors discussed. "I had gone out walking later that morning and noticed a bunch of police cars in the cul-de-sac, saw a truck that matched that description."

Phoenix and Peoria police scoured the brush for more evidence and say the suspect who allegedly shot a man in the leg and stole this SUV is still outstanding.

"At this time, we don't believe there's any relationship or that they knew each other," Peoria police said about the two individuals involved.

While shoppers near the initial scene weren't shocked about word of a shooting, people waking up to a heavy police presence in a neighborhood across town were puzzled.

"It's a pretty quiet neighborhood, but a lot of people out walking, biking and pretty diligent that if something's out of the ordinary happens they'll report it pretty quickly," Francis added.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives continue combing through the evidence, as well as the search for the suspect involved in these crimes.

