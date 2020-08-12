Suspects in standoff outside Arizona State Capitol identified

12 News specifically asked whether the two men are affiliated with any extremist groups. The FBI declined to answer that question.

PHOENIX — 12 News is learning more about the two men involved in a tense standoff outside the Arizona State Capitol Friday afternoon. But the FBI is staying tight-lipped about its investigation.

Brandon Jackson and Wesley Temple are the two men responsible for Friday's chaotic scene.

“Our evidence is in the back of that car," said officials on the police scanner during the incident Friday. “Homeland Security wants the car. They’re taking the car. They’re gonna do a warrant.”

According to court paperwork, FBI agents were investigating 39-year-old Temple for trespassing.

Documents say they followed him to Jackson's Scottsdale home Friday morning and watched him transfer a rifle into a white Honda Civic. Jackson and Temple then got into the car and took off. Undercover officers followed them.

Officials moved in the two men outside the Capitol.

Temple, a prohibited possessor stemming from prior drug and DUI charges, was arrested right away.

But Jackson, who was armed, refused to cooperate. 12 News cameras captured armored trucks and a helicopter arriving at the scene. Officers had guns pointed at Jackson.

Officials ultimately deployed flash bangs and arrested him.

“Patrol 52 as a reminder make sure everybody’s cameras are activated out here please," said officials heard over the police scanner.

On Friday, an FBI spokesperson released the following statement to 12 News:

"The FBI was present as part of ongoing federal investigation. No further information will be released at this time."

12 News asked the FBI a number of follow-up questions after noting the large police presence was unusual for a trespassing case.

Both men were wearing Hawaiian shirts at the time of their arrests and Jackson was wearing a hat featuring an igloo. Both are common symbols used by the boogaloo boys, an extremist group focused on overthrowing the government known for inciting violence.

Jackson is facing charges of hindering prosecution and hindering arrest. He has been released from custody. 12 News attempted to speak directly with Jackson at his home but no one answered the door.

Temple is facing weapons charges and is being held without bail.